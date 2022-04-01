"A Pilgrimage To Eternity" By Timothy Egan

Note: This is an encore edition of Reader's Corner. The episode originally aired in December 2020.

Tim Egan’s latest book, A Pilgrimage to Eternity, is a thrilling journey, a family story, and a revealing history of Christianity and the world it created. Moved by his mother’s death and his Irish Catholic family’s complicated history with the church, Timothy Egan decided to follow in the footsteps of centuries of seekers to force a reckoning with his own beliefs, embarking on a thousand-mile pilgrimage through the theological cradle of Christianity.

He sets out along the Via Francigena, once the major medieval trail leading the devout to Rome, and travels overland via the small mountain towns of France, Switzerland and Italy, accompanied by a quirky cast of fellow pilgrims. The NYTimes review said of the book: …a deeply-researched, captivating journey through the rich history of Christianity and the winding paths of the French and Italian countryside that will feed mind, body and soul.

Timothy Egan is a Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter and the author of eight books, most recently The Immortal Irishman, a New York Times best-seller. His book on the Dust Bowl, The Worst Hard Time, won a National Book Award for nonfiction. He writes a weekly opinion column for the NY Times. At the 2016 Boise State University spring commencement, Tim addressed the graduates and was recognized with an Honorary Doctorate for his contributions to the Humanities.

