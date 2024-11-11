7. The Truth About Lying in Politics (Part 1)

For the last two episodes of the season, Charlie and Jaci tell the truth — at least as far as they can tell — about the fine art of lying in politics. What lies get politicians in trouble the most? What will the public forgive, and what will they refuse to forget? And how should we treat outright lies versus the occasional truth-stretching?

This week, the stories of a few well-known politicians who weren’t quite as qualified for the job as they made themselves out to be.

