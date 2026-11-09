S2: Lockdowns For Thee, But Not for Me
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The COVID pandemic could have been an opportunity for politicians to reflect on their scandalous choices. Instead, it was yet another opportunity to live by a different set of rules. This week on Scandalized, Charlie and Jaci take a dip across the pond to tell the story of Britain’s COVID lockdowns, and the political leaders who decided they didn’t apply to them; and break down the consequences of breached political trust in an unprecedented health crisis.
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