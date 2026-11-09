S2: Lockdowns For Thee, But Not for Me

The COVID pandemic could have been an opportunity for politicians to reflect on their scandalous choices. Instead, it was yet another opportunity to live by a different set of rules. This week on Scandalized, Charlie and Jaci take a dip across the pond to tell the story of Britain’s COVID lockdowns, and the political leaders who decided they didn’t apply to them; and break down the consequences of breached political trust in an unprecedented health crisis.

For more sources and bonus info on this episode, visit www.scandalizedpod.com.

