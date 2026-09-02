Sheep Stories Season 2 Trailer

This season of “Sheep Stories,” produced in partnership with the Community Library’s Jeanne Rodger Lane Center for Regional History and Boise State Public Radio, takes you deep into the archives to uncover the stories behind Idaho’s enduring sheep-ranching tradition.

Drawing from more than 25 years of audio and video recordings from the Trailing of the Sheep Festival, these four episodes explore the land that sustains the industry, the sheep that foster close-knit communities, the ranchers navigating new pressures on a changing way of life, and the sheep dogs whose instincts guide and protect the bands. Listen, learn, and follow the trail into the stories that continue to shape sheep ranching in Idaho.