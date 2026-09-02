Evelyn Laila Holden

Expertise: Archival research and arrangement

Education: University of Denver

Highlights

My favorite podcast of all time is “This Podcast Will Kill You”

I miss the water in the Pacific Northwest

Digital storytelling is incredibly important; I was drawn to it because it makes stories more accessible for people with invisible disabilities, like me

Experience

I was born and raised in Seattle, Washington, and moved to Denver, Colorado, for university. I graduated with a dual degree in Anthropology and History from the University of Denver in Spring of 2025. A few months later, I moved to Ketchum, Idaho, which has felt like home to me since I was a young kid, because my family spent as much time out here as possible while I was growing up.

In 2026, I became the Patricia Crandall Lane Trailing of the Sheep Festival Archive Intern, where I listened to and watched media housed in the archives at the Community Library Center for Regional History, Ketchum, Idaho. All the media I encountered was cataloged in detail for future inquiries, and I selected particularly fascinating audio for Season 2 of “Sheep Stories.” This internship has required me to learn new skills and become knowledgeable about Adobe Audition and other digital media platforms to create Season 2. Beforehand, I had no experience with podcasting or its platforms; through this internship, I was able to host Season 2 and provide narration for all episodes, focusing on subjects that felt most compelling.