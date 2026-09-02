Evelyn Laila Holden

Evelyn Laila HoldenPodcast Host
Expertise: Archival research and arrangement
Education: University of Denver
Highlights
- My favorite podcast of all time is “This Podcast Will Kill You”
- I miss the water in the Pacific Northwest
- Digital storytelling is incredibly important; I was drawn to it because it makes stories more accessible for people with invisible disabilities, like me
Experience
I was born and raised in Seattle, Washington, and moved to Denver, Colorado, for university. I graduated with a dual degree in Anthropology and History from the University of Denver in Spring of 2025. A few months later, I moved to Ketchum, Idaho, which has felt like home to me since I was a young kid, because my family spent as much time out here as possible while I was growing up.
In 2026, I became the Patricia Crandall Lane Trailing of the Sheep Festival Archive Intern, where I listened to and watched media housed in the archives at the Community Library Center for Regional History, Ketchum, Idaho. All the media I encountered was cataloged in detail for future inquiries, and I selected particularly fascinating audio for Season 2 of “Sheep Stories.” This internship has required me to learn new skills and become knowledgeable about Adobe Audition and other digital media platforms to create Season 2. Beforehand, I had no experience with podcasting or its platforms; through this internship, I was able to host Season 2 and provide narration for all episodes, focusing on subjects that felt most compelling.
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This season of Sheep Stories explores the land that sustains the industry, the sheep that foster close-knit communities, the ranchers navigating new pressures on a changing way of life, and the sheep dogs whose instincts guide and protect the bands. Listen, learn, and follow the trail into the stories that continue to shape sheep ranching in Idaho.