S2: Under the Western Skies Herders Still Count Sheep

In the third episode, we explore the pressures that have challenged sheep ranchers and put their way of life at risk, particularly as the industry entered the late 20th and early 21st centuries. Through interviews with sheep-ranching families from across the Wood River Valley, we hear the different paths that brought them into the industry – and, for some, ultimately led them out. Their stories reveal an industry shaped by changing markets, shifting priorities and the challenges of carrying a family tradition forward.

Sheep Stories is a podcast from Boise State Public Radio made in partnership with the Trailing of the Sheep Festival and The Community Library's Jeanne Rodger Lane Center for Regional History in Ketchum. Evelyn Laila Holden is The Patricia Crandall Lane Trailing of the Sheep Festival Archives Summer Intern for 2026. "The Savvy Traveler" audio used in this episode is with permission of Minnesota Public Radio. All rights reserved. Additional recordings in this podcast were made by the Idaho Commission on the Arts. Music in this episode comes from Hal Canon and Leonard Coulson as part of the Deseret String Band.

A transcript of this episode is available.