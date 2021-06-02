Gov. Little Taps Colleen Zahn For The Idaho Supreme Court

A Boise attorney will be Idaho’s next supreme court justice. Gov. Brad Little is appointing Colleen Zahn to a seat on the bench next month.

Zahn currently oversees the criminal division in the Idaho Attorney General’s Office – a position she’s held since 2019. Before that, she ran the state’s civil litigation division and worked elsewhere in the AG’s office.

Zahn previously worked in the private sector for 10 years dealing with civil litigation. She graduated from University of Idaho College of Law in 2000, according to her LinkedIn profile.

Little called Zahn “an experienced and talented lawyer with a broad range of knowledge on complex legal issues” in a statement released Tuesday.

“She will bring beneficial insight to Idaho’s highest court with her extensive civil litigation background and longtime role representing numerous government agencies,” he said.

In a statement, Zahn said her appointment to the state’s highest court is the “realization of a lifelong dream.”

“Throughout my career I have worked to uphold the rule of law to achieve a fair and just result,” she said. “I will bring these same ideals to my work on the Court.”

Zahn will take over for Justice Roger Burdick, who’s retiring at the end of this month. Burdick has been on the Idaho Supreme Court since 2003 and served two terms as chief justice.

She will serve out the rest of Burdick’s term through January 2023. She could run for a full six-year term in next year’s election.

Zahn joins Vice Chief Justice Robyn Brody as one of two women currently serving on the Idaho Supreme Court. Chief Justice Richard Bevan and Justices John Stegner and Gregory Moeller make up the other three members.

