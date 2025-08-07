© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
Politics & Government
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

The future of the Voting Rights Act in Idaho

By Gemma Gaudette
Published August 7, 2025 at 1:19 PM MDT
FILE - President Lyndon B. Johnson signs the Voting Rights Act of 1965 in a ceremony in the President's Room near the Senate chambers in Washington, Aug. 6, 1965. Surrounding the president from left directly above his right hand, Vice President Hubert Humphrey; Speaker John McCormack; Rep. Emanuel Celler, D-N.Y.; Luci Johnson; and Sen. Everett Dirksen, R-Ill. Behind Humphrey is House Majority Leader Carl Albert of Oklahoma; and behind Celler is Sen. Carl Hayden, D-Ariz. (AP Photo, File)
AP
/
AP
This week marks 60 years since the Voting Rights Act was signed into law.

While much of the spotlight often falls on the South, the law’s impact reached all corners of the country – including right here in Idaho.

What you may not know is that Idaho's own constitution once required voters to read and speak English. That’s a barrier that, while less overt than literacy tests that were used in the South, was still struck down by the VRA.

Now six decades later new debates over voter access are once again taking center here in our state with proposals ranging from stricter ID laws to tighter registration deadlines.

Idaho House Minority Leader Ilana Rubel joins Idaho Matters for a look back at the Voting Rights Act and a look forward to the future of voting laws in the Gem State.

Gemma Gaudette
Hi! I’m Gemma Gaudette, the host of the award-winning show, Idaho Matters. During the day you’ll find me researching and writing about all the fascinating topics we tackle on our show. And of course, at noon, each weekday you’ll find me live behind the microphone as Idaho Matters airs.
See stories by Gemma Gaudette

