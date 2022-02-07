Bill would allow Idaho cities to issue property tax rebates

A new bill introduced to the legislature Monday would allow Idaho cities to issue property tax refunds.

The measure is co-sponsored by House Majority Leader Mike Moyle (R-Star) and Rep. John Gannon (D-Boise), who brought it before the House Revenue and Taxation Committee.

Gannon said the bill allows cities to rebate property taxes by passing an ordinance.

“In other words, a city can do with property taxes what the state is doing with income and sales taxes this year," Gannon said.

The bill says a property can’t get more tax relief than the amount it’s paying in taxes. It would allow cities access to a list of properties getting a circuit breaker tax reduction to avoid overpayment, or to target those in the most need of relief.

Cities could have extra property tax money when there's been an influx of funds from the federal government or other local sources, Gannon said.

“For example, when the City of Boise received title to an expiring urban renewal district, there was $4 million in the district’s fund, which the city got," he said.

The lawmakers also plan to introduce similar legislation to give this power to counties.

