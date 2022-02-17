Idaho House votes to limit bond levies

Schools and other taxing districts in Idaho would only be able to run a bond levy once a year under a bill passed by the Idaho House Thursday.

Under state law, school districts and other taxing entities can bring bond levies to voters up to four times per year.

Supporters of the bill said it should be limited to once a year to prevent repeated, expensive elections.

Rep. Heather Scott (R-Blanchard) is the bill’s sponsor.

“Voters say no and then they just keep re-running it until they get the answer that they want,” Scott said.

Rep. Ron Nate (R-Rexburg) agreed with her. Nate said an upside to the proposal is it would make districts more strategic.

“This bill is good because it incentivizes that careful consideration of all your options before they put it to the voters,” he said.

But critics said it would mean even fewer bonds would pass in a state that covers little of the costs to build a school.

Bond levies in Idaho need a two-thirds majority to pass, with many failing every year.

Rep. Sally Toone (D-Gooding) pointed to a recent state report that found substantial maintenance needs for Idaho public schools, adding up to at least $874 million.

“Bonds are the only tool that we have to solve that problem,” Toone said.

The bill now goes to the Senate.

