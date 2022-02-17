© 2022 Boise State Public Radio

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact us at boisestatepublicradio@boisestate.edu or call (208) 426-3663.
WebHeader_3.png
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
On Feb. 23 at 1 p.m. join Extremely American podcast host Heath Druzin for a Twitter Spaces conversation on militias in America with Dina Temple-Raston
Politics & Government

Idaho House votes to limit bond levies

Boise State Public Radio News | By James Dawson
Published February 17, 2022 at 3:30 PM MST
The Idaho State Capitol showing the American flag flying in the wind.
Roam Yocham
/
Boise State Public Radio

Schools and other taxing districts in Idaho would only be able to run a bond levy once a year under a bill passed by the Idaho House Thursday.

Under state law, school districts and other taxing entities can bring bond levies to voters up to four times per year.

Supporters of the bill said it should be limited to once a year to prevent repeated, expensive elections.

Rep. Heather Scott (R-Blanchard) is the bill’s sponsor.

“Voters say no and then they just keep re-running it until they get the answer that they want,” Scott said.

Rep. Ron Nate (R-Rexburg) agreed with her. Nate said an upside to the proposal is it would make districts more strategic.

“This bill is good because it incentivizes that careful consideration of all your options before they put it to the voters,” he said.

But critics said it would mean even fewer bonds would pass in a state that covers little of the costs to build a school.

Bond levies in Idaho need a two-thirds majority to pass, with many failing every year.

Rep. Sally Toone (D-Gooding) pointed to a recent state report that found substantial maintenance needs for Idaho public schools, adding up to at least $874 million.

“Bonds are the only tool that we have to solve that problem,” Toone said.

The bill now goes to the Senate.

Follow James Dawson on Twitter @RadioDawson for more local news.

Copyright 2022 Boise State Public Radio

Member support is what makes local COVID-19 reporting possible. Support this coverage here.

Tags

Politics & Government 2022 Legislature
James Dawson
I cover politics and a bit of everything else for Boise State Public Radio. Outside of public meetings, you can find me fly fishing, making cool things out of leather or watching the Seattle Mariners' latest rebuilding season. If you have a tip, please get in touch!
See stories by James Dawson