Boise selected as a finalist in Bloomberg Philanthropies' Mayors Challenge

Out of hundreds of global submissions, just 50 cities were selected as finalists in Bloomberg Philanthropies’ 2025 Mayors Challenge — and Boise is one of them.

Joining a diverse group spanning from Budapest to Barcelona to Boston, the City of Trees is recognized for its ambitious vision: using geothermal heating to address housing affordability and energy costs.

Idaho Matters is joined by Boise Mayor Lauren McLean and Aparna Ramanan, who leads the Mayors Challenge for the Government Innovation program at Bloomberg Philanthropies, to hear more about how Boise is leading the way in innovation and community impact.

