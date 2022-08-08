© 2022 Boise State Public Radio
The StoryCorps Mobile Tour is back in Boise!
Politics & Government

Canyon County needs poll workers to help on Election Day and witness 'democracy in action'

Boise State Public Radio News | By Julie Luchetta
Published August 8, 2022 at 11:37 AM MDT
A poll worker uses an electronic poll book to help voters check in at a polling center last November in Provo, Utah.
George Frey
/
Getty Images
A poll worker uses an electronic poll book to help voters check in at a polling center last November in Provo, Utah.

Canyon County is anticipating an increase in polling stations and looking to hire poll workers ahead of the November election.

The county is expected to hire several hundred workers. Duties include: registering people to vote (which Idaho allows all the way through Election Day), providing ballots, answering voters’ questions and giving out the popular "I VOTED" stickers.

Spokesperson Joe Decker has been working for Canyon County for a decade. During that time, he’s seen an increase in hostility towards election workers. He invites anyone skeptical about election integrity to apply.

"This is a great way to learn how elections are run in Idaho," Decker said. "You find out how safe they are, how secure they are. You realize that none of these voting machines have access to the internet. So they're not going to be hacked, you know, and you just get to take part in this process."

"It's democracy in action," he added.

Because people seem more interested in elections today than they have been even five, six years ago, Decker said he expects a decent turnout and wants the process to run as smoothly as possible.

"The best way to do that is have the appropriate amount of poll workers and polling locations opened on Election Day," Decker said.

Applicants don’t have to live in Canyon County but must be at least 16 and have U.S. citizenship. Workers will receive training beforehand, including understanding election laws and electioneering.

Julie Luchetta
As the Canyon County reporter, I cover the Latina/o/x communities and agricultural hub of the Treasure Valley. I’m super invested in local journalism and social equity, and very grateful to be working in Idaho.
