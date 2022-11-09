College of Western Idaho keeps its trustees, while Republican candidates win in other races

Despite some candidates’ GOP endorsement in an otherwise red-leaning county, the College of Western Idaho keeps its trustees.

CWI’s Board of Trustees race garnered attention when the Ada County GOP Committee endorsed four candidates back in October.

Four of the five trustee positions were on the ballot Tuesday. Despite the race being non-partisan, Jan Zarr, Ryan Spoon, Thad Butterworth and Alisha Brashaw ran using far-right conservative talking points and were featured on the Idaho Republican Party website.

On Tuesday, all four lost against incumbents Jim Reames, Molly Lenty, Annie Pelletier-Hightower and newcomer Nicole Bradshaw. Gordon Simpson was also running for a seat against Lenty and Spoon.

Republican Chris Trakel won a Senate seat against Democrat Toni Ferro in District 11, and Republican Tammy Nichols won a State Senate seat against Democrat Bob Solomon in District 10, both wins held a large majority.

And in District 11, Republican Chris Allgood won a house seat against Democrat Marisela Pesina. Republican Julie Yamamoto won the other seat against Democrat Robert Scoville.

Other seats in the county were uncontested and remained under Republican control across the board.