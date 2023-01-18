© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
WebHeader_3.png
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stay up to date on the 2023 legislative session – subscribe to our Legislative Round-Up newsletter today.
Politics & Government

Idaho lawmakers want hand recounts during election audits

Boise State Public Radio News | By James Dawson
Published January 18, 2023 at 6:26 AM MST
election_vote_here_downtown_boise.jpg
James Dawson
/
Boise State Public Radio

Post-election audits must be done by hand under the first bill to make it to the House floor this year.

State legislators passed a law last year requiring a random audit of each primary and general election in Idaho.

Counties are randomly drawn, with the requirement that small and larger counties alike are chosen.

But the law never specified how audits should be conducted.

Despite that, Secretary of State Phil McGrane said state officials did previously use hand recounts.

“This is just affirming the current practice,” said McGrane. “It was done previously by directive of [former Secretary of State Lawerence Denney]. That directive will continue.”

Votes are typically scanned and counted by a machine, which can occasionally misread faintly filled-in bubbles, or make other errors.

Last year’s audit found results in five of eight counties identically matched the recount. Nine total ballots among the other three counties were improperly recorded.

Follow James Dawson on Twitter @RadioDawson for more local news.

Copyright 2023 Boise State Public Radio

Politics & Government
James Dawson
I cover politics and a bit of everything else for Boise State Public Radio. Outside of public meetings, you can find me fly fishing, making cool things out of leather or watching the Seattle Mariners' latest rebuilding season. If you have a tip, please get in touch!
See stories by James Dawson