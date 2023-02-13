Idaho House introduces anti-library porn bill

Libraries in Idaho that lend “harmful materials” to minors could be sued in civil court under a new bill from Republican lawmakers.

The proposal defines harmful materials as descriptions of nudity and sexual conduct – including any act of homosexuality.

Each time a school or public library lent these items to minors without their parents’ permission, they could be sued for $10,000 per occasion.

Those who successfully sue could also recover attorney’s fees.

“Seeing how these public school and community libraries are funded by Idaho taxpayer dollars, it is in the best interest of our state that these institutions make a reasonable effort to restrict access to children,” said Rep. Jaron Crane (R-Nampa), one of the bill’s sponsors.

Materials like books or movies could contain some of these elements of nudity or sexual circumstances and still be lent to minors if it has “serious literary, artistic, political or scientific value for minors, according to the prevailing standards in the adult community…”

This is the latest effort by GOP lawmakers here to restrict what books and movies can be lent to children. House Republicans voted to criminalize the act last year, but the Senate declined to consider that bill.

Many of the examples cited by lawmakers last year contained LGBTQ themes.

The House State Affairs Committee voted to introduce the proposal without any discussion Monday morning.

Supporters and opponents will be able to testify when this proposal gets its first public hearing, which could come as soon as this week.

