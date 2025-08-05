© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
It's Sustainer Appreciation Week!

Valley Regional Transit sets $36.6 million budget

Boise State Public Radio News | By James Dawson
Published August 5, 2025 at 5:00 AM MDT
person walking onto a Valley Regional Transit bus.
Darin Oswald
/
Idaho Statesman

The Treasure Valley’s public transportation agency adopted a $36.6 million budget Monday afternoon without help from one of the two counties it serves.

Valley Regional Transit asked Canyon County to kick in about $82,000 for its services, but commissioners declined to contribute any money.

VRT’s executive director Elaine Clegg said it’s been a couple rough budget years for Canyon County and that commissioners also rejected other outside funding requests.

Clegg said she’ll continue talks with the county’s elected officials about using other funding sources in the future to cover transit services.

“It’s my commitment to ensure that all of our partners are contributing in the manner that they’re being served,” she said.

By comparison, Ada County covered nearly two-thirds of VRT’s $204,402 request.

“It’s been hard, frankly, for both counties to understand how the services directly impact them,” Clegg said.

The City of Star also declined to contribute to VRT for the upcoming fiscal year that begins in October, as did Melba, Notus, Parma and Wilder – which VRT doesn’t serve.

Despite the denial of funds, VRT’s overall governmental funding is 1.3% below its total request.

In all, the transit service’s operating budget will jump 4.9% compared to last year. Its capital budget will drop considerably by 70%.

Copyright 2025 Boise State Public Radio
Tags
Politics & Government Valley Regional Transit
James Dawson
I cover politics and a bit of everything else for Boise State Public Radio. Outside of public meetings, you can find me fly fishing, making cool things out of leather or watching the Seattle Mariners' latest rebuilding season.
See stories by James Dawson

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate