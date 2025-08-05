© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
Idaho Matters

New outpatient mental health program brings vital support to Caldwell adults

By Lucina Glynn
Published August 5, 2025 at 1:29 PM MDT
West Valley Medical Center

The need for mental health services continues to grow across the country, and especially here in Idaho, but one Caldwell program is stepping up to meet that need.

West Valley Medical Center is launching a new Mental Health Intensive Outpatient Program, designed for adults who need more support than traditional weekly therapy, without requiring inpatient care.

Angie Merrell, chief nursing officer at West Valley Medical Center, and Jen Gorder, director of the Behavioral Health Unit, joined Idaho Matters to share more about what this program is bringing to the community.

Tags
Idaho Matters Mental HealthCaldwell
Lucina Glynn
Lucina Glynn
