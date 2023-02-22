Could the firing squad return to Idaho? Lawmakers begin their push

In the face of lethal injection drugs becoming largely unobtainable, Idaho lawmakers will consider reinstating the firing squad as an execution method.

Late last year, the Idaho Department of Correction had to cancel the planned execution of Gerald Pizzuto because it couldn’t obtain these drugs.

“And the way it stands now, they may never get those materials for the lethal injection. It could be indefinite that these sentences could never be carried out in Idaho,” said Rep. Bruce Skaug (R-Nampa), the bill’s sponsor.

Under his proposal, lethal injection would remain Idaho’s primary method of execution. However, IDOC’s director could assemble a firing squad if the necessary drugs are unavailable.

It was removed as an option in 2009, leaving lethal injection as the state’s only execution method because the U.S. Supreme Court found it did not constitute cruel and unusual punishment.

Skaug was asked about whether he believes an execution by firing squad would violate the Eighth Amendment Wednesday.

“What I have read is there can be about 10 seconds of extreme pain before death at times. But I find it to be, in my personal view, more humane than lethal injection," he said.

Further details, like how many guns would be used, the caliber of the bullet and how the procedure would ultimately be carried out would be left up to the director.

Utah, Oklahoma, Mississippi and South Carolina also allow the use of a firing squad after Europe cracked down on the export of drugs used in lethal injections more than a decade ago.

Eight inmates are currently on death row in Idaho. The state hasn’t carried out an execution since 2012.

The bill still needs a public hearing.

