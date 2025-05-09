Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: May 9, 2025
Boise has voted to make the Pride Flag an official city flag, fire season is coming a little early, Pocatello had a $16 million grant cut from the EPA and new development plans are coming to Kuna.
It’s Friday, which means it's time for our Reporter Roundtable when Idaho Matters gets you up to date on all the news that made headlines this past week.
Our journalist panel today:
- Sydney Kidd with BoiseDev
- Logan Ramsey, Reporter at EastIdahoNews.com
- Logan Finney with Idaho Reports on Idaho Public Television
- Maxfield Silverson, editor of The Star-News