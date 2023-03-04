© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
Politics & Government

Former Gov. Phil Batt, champion of civil rights, dies at 96

Boise State Public Radio News | By James Dawson
Published March 4, 2023 at 12:06 PM MST
C.L. Otter, Phil Batt, Cecil Andrus
John Miller
/
AP
Former Gov. Phil Batt, right, with former governors Cecil Andrus, center, and Butch Otter, left, at a ceremony dedicating the Idaho Transportation Department headquarters in his name. Batt died Saturday on his 96th birthday.

Former Republican Gov. Phil Batt, widely viewed as one of the driving legislative forces behind Idaho’s civil rights laws, has died at 96.

Gov. Brad Little’s office announced Batt’s death Saturday morning, saying he died “peacefully at home” on his 96th birthday.

“Governor Phil Batt was the epitome of a public servant, having served as Governor, Lt. Governor, and Senator. His legacy is distinguished by his unrelenting human rights leadership, determined fiscal conservatism, and enduring love of Idaho,” Little said in a statement.

The governor’s office ordered flags to be lowered to half-staff until Batt’s internment, which hasn’t yet been announced.

The former governor will also lie in state at the Idaho Capitol, with details forthcoming.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back frequently for updates.

James Dawson
I cover politics and a bit of everything else for Boise State Public Radio. Outside of public meetings, you can find me fly fishing, making cool things out of leather or watching the Seattle Mariners' latest rebuilding season. If you have a tip, please get in touch!
