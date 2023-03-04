Former Gov. Phil Batt, champion of civil rights, dies at 96

Former Republican Gov. Phil Batt, widely viewed as one of the driving legislative forces behind Idaho’s civil rights laws, has died at 96.

Gov. Brad Little’s office announced Batt’s death Saturday morning, saying he died “peacefully at home” on his 96th birthday.

“Governor Phil Batt was the epitome of a public servant, having served as Governor, Lt. Governor, and Senator. His legacy is distinguished by his unrelenting human rights leadership, determined fiscal conservatism, and enduring love of Idaho,” Little said in a statement.

The governor’s office ordered flags to be lowered to half-staff until Batt’s internment, which hasn’t yet been announced.

The former governor will also lie in state at the Idaho Capitol, with details forthcoming.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back frequently for updates.

