Former Gov. Phil Batt gets a musical memorial as his body lies in state

Idaho political dignitaries past and present celebrated former Gov. Phil Batt’s life as he lies in state at the capitol.

Members of the Idaho National Guard carried Batt’s coffin from a hearse to the front of the Capitol. They were greeted by a military band and a small ceremony in which a replica of the Liberty Bell was rung and four jets performed a flyover.

All four of Idaho’s living governors eulogized Batt in the first floor rotunda, including Dirk Kempthorne.

“May history record forever the greatness of Gov. Phil Batt and his devotion to Idaho and his compassion for people,” Kempthorne said.

Gov. Brad Little paused for several seconds as he became emotional celebrating the life of one of his mentors.

“Over the years, I witnessed a man who struck that hard to achieve balance between compromise and hardline principles,” Little said.

The advice he received from Batt when he was first elected to the governor’s office in 2018, was, “’Listen to the women.’ Hasn’t that always been the key to success in life?”

A lifelong clarinet player, his instrument leaned against his coffin as a choir from Capital High School sang the national anthem, as well as a song Batt wrote celebrating Idaho.

Former Gov. Butch Otter served as Batt’s lieutenant governor and has worked with him in politics since the 1970s when he recruited him to run for the legislature.

“He was my mentor. Twenty-five campaigns against 49 opponents. Phil was with me every year, every campaign,” Otter said.

He finished his remembrance by quoting the author Jack London.

“’I would rather be ashes than dust.’ Doesn’t that sound like Phil Batt? ‘I would rather that my spark should burn out in a brilliant blaze than it should be stifled in dry rot,’” Otter said.

Batt died at home on his 96th birthday last Saturday. His funeral will be held at the Cathedral of the Rockies at 11 a.m. in Boise. The public is invited to attend.

