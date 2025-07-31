© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
Idaho Matters

Uncovering tragedy: A deep dive into Idaho's troubled coroner system

By Samantha Wright
Published July 31, 2025 at 2:33 PM MDT
Brandon Anderson
/
Flickr

Last November we told you the story of baby Onyxx, the newborn who died suddenly in Bonneville County and did not receive an autopsy.

That led to an investigation by ProPublica reporter Audrey Dutton, who has been taking a deep dive into Idaho's troubled coroner system.

She has uncovered another tragedy, this time in Idaho County, where a woman died without any investigation into her death, and it may have led to another woman's murder.

Audrey joined Idaho Matters to tell us more about her latest story.

InvestigationMurderHealth Care
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
