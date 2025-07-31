Uncovering tragedy: A deep dive into Idaho's troubled coroner system

Last November we told you the story of baby Onyxx, the newborn who died suddenly in Bonneville County and did not receive an autopsy.

That led to an investigation by ProPublica reporter Audrey Dutton, who has been taking a deep dive into Idaho's troubled coroner system.

She has uncovered another tragedy, this time in Idaho County, where a woman died without any investigation into her death, and it may have led to another woman's murder.

Audrey joined Idaho Matters to tell us more about her latest story.

