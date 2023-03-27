© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
Politics & Government

Online tax returns and free assistance available as tax deadline approaches

Boise State Public Radio News | By Julie Luchetta
Published March 27, 2023 at 5:12 AM MDT
Patrick Sison
/
AP
This year's tax filing season will begin on Monday. Most people have until April 18 this year to submit their returns.

As the deadline to file taxes approaches, Renee Eymann of the Idaho Tax Commission said they encourage people to file online to avoid delays.

"We recommend e-filing, because it does the math for you. You get a confirmation email when the return has been filed with the federal government and with the state," she said.

They accept paper tax returns but those have to be manually input, which can lead to longer wait times.

Eymann said qualifying folks looking for help with their tax returns have several free options.

“We partner with the IRS and other software companies to offer free tax preparation and online filing for taxpayers who have an adjusted gross income of $73,000 or less,” she added.

The IRS also offers free assistance at sites across Idaho for people who make less than 60K, people with disabilities, people 60 and above or for those with limited English language skills.

“All the taxpayers have to do is bring in all the paperwork that's necessary, and then these volunteers will actually do the returns for them and they'll also file for them,” Eymann said.

There is some good news for those who do not enjoy listening to hold music: the Idaho Tax Commission is also introducing a new call-back option this year.

Last year, Idaho received a record 986,000 tax returns.

“This year we're forecasting that we will for the first time get over a million individual income tax returns,” Eymann said

So far, 438,000 Idahoans have submitted their paperwork. The deadline for both state and federal taxes is April 18, while the extension due date this year is October 16.

Julie Luchetta
As the Canyon County reporter, I cover the Latina/o/x communities and agricultural hub of the Treasure Valley. I’m super invested in local journalism and social equity, and very grateful to be working in Idaho.
