Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: August 8, 2025

ICE arrests in Idaho have gone up dramatically in 2025, new billboards pit Idaho Democrats against Republicans, a high school football coach is back in jail, “In God We Trust” signs can be hung in Idaho schools and an alleged ammonia leak leads to fines for a Boise company.

It’s Friday, which means it's time for our Reporter Roundtable when Idaho Matters gets you up to date on all the news that made headlines this past week.

Our journalist panel today:

