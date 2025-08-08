© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
Idaho News
Idaho Matters

Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: August 8, 2025

By Gemma Gaudette
Published August 8, 2025 at 1:20 PM MDT
Hundreds set out to march for immigration reform during a May Day rally on Wednesday, May 1, 2013, in Boise, Idaho. (AP Photo/TDvorak)
Hundreds set out to march for immigration reform during a May Day rally on Wednesday, May 1, 2013, in Boise, Idaho. (AP Photo/TDvorak)

ICE arrests in Idaho have gone up dramatically in 2025, new billboards pit Idaho Democrats against Republicans, a high school football coach is back in jail, “In God We Trust” signs can be hung in Idaho schools and an alleged ammonia leak leads to fines for a Boise company.

It’s Friday, which means it's time for our Reporter Roundtable when Idaho Matters gets you up to date on all the news that made headlines this past week.

Our journalist panel today:

Gemma Gaudette
Hi! I’m Gemma Gaudette, the host of the award-winning show, Idaho Matters. During the day you’ll find me researching and writing about all the fascinating topics we tackle on our show. And of course, at noon, each weekday you’ll find me live behind the microphone as Idaho Matters airs.
