Idaho Legislature gavels out after failed veto override

The Idaho Legislature has officially adjourned after the House failed to override Gov. Brad Little’s veto on a bill that would’ve let families sue libraries for lending “obscene materials.”

The attempted override failed by a single vote, 46-24. Negating a gubernatorial veto takes two-thirds of the body to pass.

Rep. Brooke Green (D-Boise) originally voted against the bill when it cleared the House 40-30 last month, but said she mistakenly voted for the override. Green tried to change her vote later in the day but failed due to procedural rules.

The others who flipped their votes include House Majority Caucus Chair Dustin Manwaring (R-Pocatello) and Reps. Chris Allgood (R-Caldwell), Marco Erickson (R-Idaho Falls), Clay Handy (R-Burley) and Steve Miller (R-Fairfield).

Debate over whether libraries are peddling smut to children or are simply lending books with LGBTQ characters, sex-ed materials and other illustrated novels that depict nudity has dominated this session.

Other hot-button social issues took their fair share of headlines, including outlawing gender-affirming care for minors, implementing the nation’s first “abortion trafficking” statute and a proposed ban on public drag shows, which failed to gain traction in the state Senate.

Lawmakers did successfully override another of Gov. Little’s vetoes of a bill targeting property tax relief.

The multifaceted compromise directs a portion of Idaho’s sales tax revenue to be split among qualified homeowners every year and deducted from their property tax balance. However, it would not affect any local bonds or levies approved in each district.

Another lump sum of cash will go towards paying down school bonds and levies across the state, but that allocation is only one-time.

In exchange, school districts will no longer be able to run bond and levy elections in March, which has historically been the most successful date.

Just because lawmakers are headed home now doesn’t mean they won’t be back later this year. Voters approved a constitutional amendment last November that lets legislators call themselves back into session if 60% of the House and Senate agree on an issue.

This is a developing story and will be updated throughout the day.

