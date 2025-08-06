Idaho Matters Doctor Roundtable: August 6, 2025

The Department of Health and Human Services is pulling five hundred million dollars in funding from 22 mRNA vaccine projects that target COVID-19, the flu and other respiratory viruses.

Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who is a vocal vaccine critic, announced those cuts yesterday, impacting major pharmaceutical companies like Pfizer and Moderna.

So what does this mean for the future of vaccine development?

Dr. David Pate, the former CEO of St. Luke's Health System, joined Idaho Matters to help answer this question.

