What questions do you have about the City of Boise's new zoning code?
Politics & Government

Sens. Crapo, Risch, decry proposed endangered species protections

Boise State Public Radio News | By James Dawson
Published August 3, 2023 at 3:01 PM MDT
Idaho's Republican Senators Mike Crapo and Jim Risch on Capitol Hill.
Harry Hamburg
/
AP
Idaho's Republican Senators, Mike Crapo, left, and Jim Risch walk on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2011.

Idaho Senators Mike Crapo and Jim Risch are among those pushing against the Biden administration’s plan to reinstate tougher endangered species regulations that were rolled back under former President Donald Trump.

In total, 17 Republican senators signed the letter sent to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration earlier this week.

One proposed rule change, according to E&E News, would outlaw hurting or killing threatened species, which is a less dire designation for plants and animal species.

“The existing rule provides for greater flexibility by ensuring [Fish and Wildlife Services] crafts guidelines for each threatened wildlife species on a case-by-case basis, ensuring only necessary prohibitions and restrictions are in place,” the letter reads.

Feds would also no longer be able to consider the economic implications when listing a plant or animal species as threatened or endangered.

Reimposing these restrictions would, “…lead to more red tape and burdensome regulations,” the group said.

The group also asks the Biden administration to extend the 60-day public comment period, which is set to end later this month, to get more feedback on the proposals.

Follow James Dawson on Twitter @RadioDawson for more local news.

