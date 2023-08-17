© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
What questions do you have about the City of Boise's new zoning code?
Politics & Government

100,000 people purged from Idaho's Medicaid expansion rolls so far

Boise State Public Radio News | By James Dawson
Published August 17, 2023 at 10:53 AM MDT
Idaho Department of Health & Welfare logo

More than 100,000 people have been kicked out of Idaho’s Medicaid program so far after pandemic protections ended earlier this year.

About 154,000 people were enrolled under Idaho’s Medicaid expansion during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Federal law prevented states from purging enrollees, even if they didn’t qualify, until this past spring so they would have insurance during the public health emergency.

Division of Welfare Administrator Shane Leach told the state Board of Health and Welfare Thursday over 100,000 of those people have been found ineligible – the majority of which didn’t respond to state officials.

“Starting in April, we send the initial notice, we send one 60 days out, we send one at 30 days, we send a reminder and even send a text and still have not heard from those individuals,” Leach said.

“Only about 30,000 have followed through and have been determined eligible, so about 23% of that Medicaid protected population has remained eligible".

Board member Dan Schmidt, a former Democratic state senator and physician, asked if the department tracked whether these ineligible people found insurance coverage elsewhere.

Leach said no, but mentioned his division forwarded information to them about Idaho’s health exchange where they might be eligible for a federal credit to offset the cost.

State officials still have about 20,000 enrollees left to process.

Follow James Dawson on Twitter @RadioDawson for more local news.

Copyright 2023 Boise State Public Radio

Tags
Politics & Government 2023 LegislatureMedicaid Expansion
James Dawson
I cover politics and a bit of everything else for Boise State Public Radio. Outside of public meetings, you can find me fly fishing, making cool things out of leather or watching the Seattle Mariners' latest rebuilding season. If you have a tip, please get in touch!
See stories by James Dawson

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate