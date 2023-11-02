Caldwell voters will decide on fire stations updates and construction

© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
Boise State Public Radio News | By Julie Luchetta
Published November 2, 2023 at 9:24 AM MDT
A close-up of a City of Caldwell firetruck parked inside what appears to be a fire station. A firefighter uniform is hanging on the door of the truck. It has the words "Truck 11" and "Caldwell Fire Dept" written on the side.
City of Caldwell
/
Youtube Channel Screenshot
On November 7th, residents of Caldwell will be asked if they want to fund a $17.3 million bond to build two new fire stations.

On Tuesday, Nov. 7, Caldwell residents will be asked if they want to fund a $17.3 million bond to build two new fire stations.

The bond would go towards rebuilding and expanding Fire Station One, located in downtown Caldwell. It would also fund the construction of a new station located on the Karcher corridor where the city is anticipating a lot of growth.

City officials report 13,000 new residents have been added and 4,300 new structures built since the last fire station went up in 2018.

“Part of the challenges that come with growth is increased population and increased calls for service,” said Fire Chief Rick Frawley, adding Caldwell Fire currently has 59 firefighters on staff and its busiest station responds to about 15 calls per day. He said it’s been a challenge to respond to more than one emergency at a time.

“We've seen a 35% increase in our call volume in the community in the last five years. Our firefighters are the busiest firefighters when you look at call volume versus numbers of firefighters in the state of Idaho,” he said.

In a news release, the City of Caldwell said the projected cost to homeowners based on a $374,000 median home value would be about $3 per month. Only Caldwell residents will see the measure on their ballots. Two thirds of voters need to approve the bond for it to pass.

Julie Luchetta
As the Canyon County reporter, I cover the Latina/o/x communities and agricultural hub of the Treasure Valley. I’m super invested in local journalism and social equity, and very grateful to be working in Idaho.
