After loss to McLean, Masterson to head back to ‘2nd best fallback job:’ retirement

With all precincts reporting, incumbent Mayor Lauren McLean bested Mike Masterson by 12 points according to unofficial results. In his concession, the former Boise police chief said he’d be returning to what he called the “second best fallback job in the world:” retirement.

Masterson said he didn’t have McLean’s phone number, so wasn’t able to call and congratulate her. But he said Boise voters had expressed their preference “in a pretty clear fashion.”

“It truly touched my heart in the way that I've received support and I appreciate it. But the voters have spoken,” he said. “I wish the best for the mayor. This is a city with a lot of potential and a lot of opportunities and challenges, and I hope that she will be the mayor for everyone and bring this community together to solve our problems.”

Boise’s police and firefighter unions backed Masterson and as results rolled in, Firefighters Local No. 149 President Jason Shuey said the numbers weren’t going the way he had hoped. His union felt they could “have good, open, honest communication” with a Masterson administration.

“If it's not Mike, we hope to build that with whoever is going to be there,” he said.

Masterson was asked if he would consider running again.

“I will never say never,” he told reporters. “But I will come close to saying never to you tonight.”