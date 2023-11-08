Boise Mayor Lauren McLean wins second term

Boise Mayor Lauren McLean won a second term Tuesday night, receiving over 55% of the votes.

At her watch party at The Lounge at the End of the Universe, campaign supporter said they were drawn to her message of inclusivity. Alicia Cassarino is the great great granddaughter of Boise's first mayor, James Penny. She said she volunteered for the campaign because she liked McLean's campaign message.

"That it's a city for everybody and for everybody to feel welcome and have a home and a job here," said Cassarino. "And that's the city I see. So I really want to support somebody that sees that same vision too."

McLean's campaign says volunteers and staff knocked on 55,000 doors for her. Montoya Phipps-Gallegos door knocked for McLean during her first campaign in 2019 and again this year. He says this time around, people were more receptive to her message.

"I was always optimistic for the campaign, just because of going door to door and hearing how people talked about her," said Phipps-Gallegos.

Former Boise Police Chief Mike Masterson conceded the race around 11 p.m. Tuesday. Unofficial election results show he received 43% of the total vote.

Voter turnout shows nearly 44% of registered Boise voters cast a ballot in this year's mayoral election.