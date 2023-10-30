LIVE UPDATES
Idaho November 2023 Election Live Updates
What you need to know:
- Early voting ends on Friday, Nov. 3.
- Polls are open on Election Day from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- You can register to vote at the polls with a document that has a valid address and photo identification, like a Idaho drivers license or U.S. Passport.
- Check out our election guide for more information on Election Day in Idaho.
Voters across Idaho are already turning out in droves to vote early or by absentee ballot ahead of the Nov. 7, 2023 election.
Polls open at 8 a.m. and end at 8 p.m. on Tuesday. Results will begin to come in shortly after that.
Boise State Public Radio will keep you updated on the election and election results on-air and right here on the Boise State Public Radio website.
Boise mayoral candidate Aaron Reis speaks with Morning Edition
Aaron Reis, a candidate for Boise Mayor, spoke with Morning Edition host George Prentice about his candidacy and that he doesn't want you to vote for him.
He says for him, it's not about an election contest, but rather our friends and "the kindness of the human spirit, withering in and under the hardship of the economic patriarchal tyranny that is an economy run on violence and exploitation of human labor.”
You can listen to George's full interview with Reis here. Boise State Public Radio will be speaking with all of Boise's mayoral candidates throughout the week.