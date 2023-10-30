Idaho November 2023 Election Live Updates

What you need to know:

Voters across Idaho are already turning out in droves to vote early or by absentee ballot ahead of the Nov. 7, 2023 election.

Polls open at 8 a.m. and end at 8 p.m. on Tuesday. Results will begin to come in shortly after that.

Boise State Public Radio will keep you updated on the election and election results on-air and right here on the Boise State Public Radio website.