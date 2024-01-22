Lawmakers hold off on replacing 'fetus' in Idaho law for now

An attempt to remove all mention of the word “fetus” from Idaho law is on hold for now.

The House State Affairs Committee Monday voted to hold the bill at the discretion of chairman Rep. Brent Crane (R-Nampa). If passed, it would replace nearly every mention of the word “fetus” and replace it with the term “pre-born child.”

The vote comes after overwhelming testimony opposing the measure.

Opponents said they’re worried changing the word “fetus” to “pre-born child” throughout state code could grant a fetus personhood status.

They questioned whether miscarriages could become a criminal offense, or if it could negatively affect fertility clinics handling fertilized embryos.

Mistie DelliCarpini-Tolman, the state director for Planned Parenthood Alliance Advocates, is among those opposing the bill.

“It’s also an attempt to inject emotionally charged language and the proposed replacement reflects a single viewpoint that prioritizes rights of the fetus over the rights of the pregnant person,” DelliCarpini-Tolman said.

Maddie Rousseau, a mental health counselor, said she feared the bill would trigger her mandatory reporting requirements if a client revealed she had undergone an abortion.

Rep. Julianne Young (R-Blackfoot), who sponsors the legislation, rejected those claims. Young said her bill would not change any state policy.

It’s simply an attempt, she said, to clarify language for everyone’s comprehension.

“I’m a word girl. I’m an English nerd and I think it’s really important when we communicate that we use language that everybody understands,” Young said. “[Pre-born child], I believe, also more clearly expresses the respect and value that the State of Idaho places on the lives of these pre-born children.”

The House State Affairs Committee voted to hold the bill for now. It’s unclear when or if it will resurface.

