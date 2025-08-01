© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
Idaho Matters

Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: August 1, 2025

By Gemma Gaudette
Published August 1, 2025 at 1:21 PM MDT
A sign is displayed at Planned Parenthood of Utah Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, in Salt Lake City. The abortion provider is suing to halt Idaho's implementation of a Texas-style abortion ban set to take effect in April 2022.
Rick Bowmer
/
AP

Planned Parenthood's funding has been protected by a new federal ruling, a nuclear reactor proposal in Jerome is drawing attention, a new policy changes the qualifications needed to be a death penalty attorney and Butte City’s mayor allegedly pulled a gun on City Council.

It’s Friday, which means it's time for our Reporter Roundtable when Idaho Matters gets you up to date on all the news that made headlines this past week.

Our journalist panel today:

Gemma Gaudette
Hi! I’m Gemma Gaudette, the host of the award-winning show, Idaho Matters. During the day you’ll find me researching and writing about all the fascinating topics we tackle on our show. And of course, at noon, each weekday you’ll find me live behind the microphone as Idaho Matters airs.
