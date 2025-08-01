Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: August 1, 2025
Planned Parenthood's funding has been protected by a new federal ruling, a nuclear reactor proposal in Jerome is drawing attention, a new policy changes the qualifications needed to be a death penalty attorney and Butte City’s mayor allegedly pulled a gun on City Council.
It’s Friday, which means it's time for our Reporter Roundtable when Idaho Matters gets you up to date on all the news that made headlines this past week.
Our journalist panel today:
- Kaitlyn Hart with EastIdahoNews.com
- Clark Corbin with the Idaho Capital Sun
- Bryan Clark, opinion writer with the Idaho Statesman
- Logan Finney with Idaho Reports on Idaho Public Television
- Kelcie Moseley-Morris, national reproductive rights reporter with States Newsroom