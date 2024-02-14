Idaho House wants age verification for internet porn

Pornography websites would need to verify a user’s age or face potentially costly lawsuits under a bill passed by Idaho House lawmakers Wednesday.

Supporters of the bill, like Rep. Elaine Price (R-Coeur d’Alene), said kids have more access to pornography than ever before with the availability of smartphones and computers.

“This bill’s statement of purpose says it all,” said Price. “Our children are being afflicted with this destructive pornography epidemic.”

Price’s proposal would force websites where more than one-third of the content is pornography to digitally verify a user’s age.

Companies could choose whichever verification service they’d like under the bill. If a company ignores the mandate, a parent could file a lawsuit within four years for a minimum of $10,000.

The bill passed unanimously and is now headed to a Senate committee for consideration.

Earlier this week, state senators approved legislation targeting adult content accessed through smartphone and tablet manufacturers.

All devices activated in Idaho would need to offer an adult content filter option beginning in 2025. Manufacturers choosing not to comply would be open to criminal or civil charges.

