Idaho close to implementing mandatory fentanyl sentences

Idaho is poised to implement mandatory minimum sentences for fentanyl traffickers ranging from three years to life in prison.

State senators easily passed a bill to do so Thursday, mostly along party lines. Sen. Dan Foreman (R-Viola) is among supporters saying mandatory sentences deter drug dealers from coming here.

“If you were to think that Idaho’s tough laws against trafficking in illegal drugs are not a deterrent, you would be 100% dead wrong,” Foreman said.

“So, it’s time for the gloves to come off and we need to continue to send the message to these people that prey on our citizens and sell this terrible product for financial gain. The message needs to be, ‘Stay the heck out of Idaho.’”

But opponents said personal users could get labeled as traffickers based on how the bill is written. Prosecutors would count the total weight of any mixture of fentanyl – even if there were only trace amounts of the drug.

That concerned Sen. Phil Hart (R-Kellogg), the only Republican to join all six Democrats in voting against the legislation.

“I believe if we pass this bill, we’re going to put so many more people in prison we’re going to be here two or three years from now funding a new prison.”

House lawmakers previously passed the bill, also largely along party lines. It now goes to Gov. Brad Little’s desk for consideration.

