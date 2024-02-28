Therapist religious convictions bill clears Idaho Senate

Therapists in Idaho could soon be able to turn away clients if they feel treating them would violate their religious beliefs under a bill passed by the Senate Wednesday.

Any counselor who turns away a patient because of their personal religious beliefs couldn’t be sued for doing so under the proposal.

The American Counseling Association’s code of ethics states: “Counselors respect the diversity of clients and seek training in areas in which they are at risk of imposing their values onto clients, especially when the counselor’s values are inconsistent with the client’s goals or are discriminatory in nature.”

But Senate Majority Leader Kelly Anthon (R-Burley) said a person’s fundamental beliefs can’t be erased by a profession’s general standards.

“There is no code of ethics that should require us to somehow compromise what I think is a right under our Constitution,” Anthon said.

Opponents worry it will further stigmatize people in the LGBTQ community, or those who hold no religious beliefs.

Therapists can already refer clients whose beliefs clash with their own to another counselor, which Senate Assistant Majority Leader Abby Lee (R-Fruitland) said renders the legislation unnecessary.

“What you cannot do is shame that individual on the way out after engaging in one of the most vulnerable conversations people have,” Lee said.

Another concern brought up during debate is what happens to those who are mandated to undergo counseling as part of a court order if therapists in a small community refuse to see them.

House lawmakers passed a similar bill last year and will consider the issue next.

