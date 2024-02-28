© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Therapist religious convictions bill clears Idaho Senate

Boise State Public Radio News | By James Dawson
Published February 28, 2024 at 3:15 PM MST
A photo inside the Idaho capitol building looking up at the dome with the Idaho state flag hanging in the foreground.
James Dawson
/
Boise State Public Radio
The Idaho state flag hanging in the Capitol rotunda.

Therapists in Idaho could soon be able to turn away clients if they feel treating them would violate their religious beliefs under a bill passed by the Senate Wednesday.

Any counselor who turns away a patient because of their personal religious beliefs couldn’t be sued for doing so under the proposal.

The American Counseling Association’s code of ethics states: “Counselors respect the diversity of clients and seek training in areas in which they are at risk of imposing their values onto clients, especially when the counselor’s values are inconsistent with the client’s goals or are discriminatory in nature.”

But Senate Majority Leader Kelly Anthon (R-Burley) said a person’s fundamental beliefs can’t be erased by a profession’s general standards.

“There is no code of ethics that should require us to somehow compromise what I think is a right under our Constitution,” Anthon said.

Opponents worry it will further stigmatize people in the LGBTQ community, or those who hold no religious beliefs.

Therapists can already refer clients whose beliefs clash with their own to another counselor, which Senate Assistant Majority Leader Abby Lee (R-Fruitland) said renders the legislation unnecessary.

“What you cannot do is shame that individual on the way out after engaging in one of the most vulnerable conversations people have,” Lee said.

Another concern brought up during debate is what happens to those who are mandated to undergo counseling as part of a court order if therapists in a small community refuse to see them.

House lawmakers passed a similar bill last year and will consider the issue next.

Copyright 2024 Boise State Public Radio
Tags
Politics & Government 2024 Legislative SessionIdaho LGBTQ
James Dawson
I cover politics and a bit of everything else for Boise State Public Radio. Outside of public meetings, you can find me fly fishing, making cool things out of leather or watching the Seattle Mariners' latest rebuilding season. If you have a tip, please get in touch!
See stories by James Dawson

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate