Anti-transgender health coverage bill clears Senate committee

A bill that would block taxpayer money from paying for gender affirming care is going to the Senate floor.

The legislation would apply to those enrolled in Medicaid and potentially the 60,000 people covered by the state employee health plan.

Rep. Bruce Skaug (R-Nampa) said his bill will save taxpayers money.

“People who get on these hormone blockers are on them for life. They become lifelong patients,” Skaug said.

Transgender people who are prescribed cross-sex hormones and suddenly stop taking them can reverse their intended effect.

Saga Christian, a transgender pre-k teacher from Caldwell, said she’s considered applying for state jobs helping children.

After years of therapy for suicidal ideations and, eventually, gender-affirming care, Christian said she wakes up happy every day.

If the bill becomes law, though, she said she’d likely move out of state to continue her career.

“I really am just trying to help people in Idaho and help families and do my job and I don’t want to leave.”

Other opponents say the proposal would be struck down in court for discriminating against transgender people, costing taxpayers a lot of money.

Idaho is currently battling several lawsuits related to anti-transgender bills passed in recent years.

The proposal already cleared the House and now will be considered by the entire Senate.

