Democrats call out GOP lawmakers urging them to act on abortion, IVF

As the 2024 legislation session draws to a close, Idaho Democrats are calling for GOP lawmakers to act on abortion access, in vitro fertilization and reproductive issues.

At a press conference at the Capitol on Friday, Rep. Ilana Rubel (D-Boise) urged her Republican colleagues to address these topics before the end of this year’s legislative session.

“We were told before session, ‘Don't worry, the legislature will bring a fix this session to make sure that women are safe and that we won't keep losing doctors,’" she said, surrounded by two dozen supporters and fellow legislators, mostly women. “Here we are on March 22, possibly heading into the last week of session with absolutely nothing having been accomplished on this front.”

Referring to a recent report showing the state lost more than 20% of its OBGYNs since abortions bans went into effect, Rubel called for lawmakers to address what she called a crisis.

“While Idaho continues to hemorrhage physicians and endanger pregnant women, there is enough time left to address this,” she said. ”When GOP leadership cares about an issue, they can move quickly.”

“It will likely take us decades to reverse the damage they have done and restore the medical expertise that was lost in Idaho. But the sooner we start, the better in fixing this problem,” she said.

In the wake of a Supreme Court decision which caused Alabama IVF clinics to halt operations, Rep. Brooke Green (D-Boise) also urged lawmakers to consider legislation that would protect and codify IVF procedures.

“Idaho families deserve to know that this tool that brings life into the world will be protected,” she said. “We owe it to Idaho's doctors. We owe it to Idaho's families to codify and protect IVF for future attacks.”

This year’s legislative session is winding down and could conclude at the end of this week or the next.

