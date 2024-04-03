Idaho agency reports 20% funding shortfall after 'internal control issues'

Idaho’s Division of Vocational Rehabilitation said it needs an emergency infusion of $2.7 million after the discovery of “internal control issues” leading to a significant budget shortfall.

The projected deficit of $4.7 million for the current fiscal year accounts for nearly 20% of the agency’s annual budget.

On Wednesday, the division’s director, Jane Donnellan, told the Joint Finance and Appropriations Committee her office has had three fiscal officers since 2022.

Donnellan said she reviewed the division’s financial reports each month.

“How did you not know [about the shortfall?],” asked Rep. Britt Raybould (R-Rexburg).

“I was not provided the information, nor did I believe there was an issue based on the information that was being told to me,” Donnellan said.

“I relied on my fiscal team,” she added, noting she just learned about the shortfall on Friday, March 29 after their financial system rejected a vendor payment.

But Donnellan also said in response to a separate question later in the hearing that she noticed an “increase” in spending in the agency’s December report.

“There’s a number of factors we’re looking into,” she said of how the shortfall occurred.

Donnellan didn’t immediately respond to emailed questions asking to explain the timeline discrepancy, nor whether there’s an ongoing or potential criminal investigation.

Just a few hours after JFAC approved the $2.7 million supplemental budget Wednesday, co-chair Wendy Horman (R-Idaho Falls) asked the bill be pulled back to committee.

"Since that hearing, new information has come to light questioning the accuracy of the numbers we were given," Horman said.

A financial audit published by the Legislative Services Office’s Audit Division on Jan. 4, 2024, found no problems with the agency’s financial controls. It reviewed records from 2019 to 2023.

“We did not identify deficiencies to report,” the audit concluded.

Donnellan wrote a response to the audit dated Dec. 21, 2023, agreeing with the findings.

“The Idaho Division of Vocational Rehabilitation (IDVR) values the services of the Legislative Audits Division to ensure that IDVR has adequate internal controls, is in compliance with rules and regulations, and is operating efficiently,” she wrote.

April Renfro, the audit division manager, said she didn't have a chance to review the recent audit produced by her team to detail what financial policies they looked at.

"I think there's a lot of things that could contribute to this situation," Renfro said.

The division serves more than 8,000 Idahoans with physical and mental conditions annually to help them get – and keep – a job.

That could include paying someone’s tuition, offering job counseling or covering the cost of tools for a specific trade.

Donnellan requested – and JFAC ultimately voted to fund – $2.7 million in emergency cash to cover outstanding invoices.

She said the remaining $2 million gap will be covered by potentially pushing off some bills until the next fiscal year beginning July 1, and withholding services.

JFAC ordered another audit of the agency immediately.

Gov. Brad Little’s chief of staff, Zach Hauge, also ordered an independent audit in response to the budget shortfall, saying the office is “very concerned” about the situation.

