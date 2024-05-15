© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
Nampa residents to vote on $38 million transportation bond

Boise State Public Radio News | By Julie Luchetta
Published May 15, 2024 at 4:12 PM MDT
Satellite shot of a highway intersection
City of Nampa
/
Website

This election cycle, Nampa residents will vote on whether they want to renew a 20 year term transportation bond expiring in August.

The $38 million bond would be funded by property taxes and go towards five different transportation projects: a large-scale extension of Highway 16, a redesign of the Midland and Marketplace intersection, a four lane connection between 12th and 11th Avenue South and sidewalk improvements at six schools.

Nampa Director of Public Works Mark Steuer said the new bond would replace the previous one, with no additional cost to the taxpayer.

“They're currently paying $18 per $100,000, which is approximately about $40 to $50 per residential property per year,” he said. “That's what they're paying today, and that's what they will continue to pay on the bond if it is passed.”

If voters decline the bond, property owners will see their yearly taxes decrease by that amount. Steuer said the transportation projects would still move forward, but could take up to twenty years to complete.

“If the bond passes, these projects can all be constructed and the design for State Highway 16 completed within three to four years,” he said.

At least two thirds of Nampa voters have to approve the measure for the bond to pass. Election Day is next Tuesday, May 21.
