Boise State Public Radio continues operating under reduced power. Here's what you need to know (and when we'll be back at full power)

Boise Library trustees reject request to deem Bible ‘harmful to minors,’ restrict access

Boise State Public Radio News | By Jaime Geary
Published August 15, 2024 at 3:46 PM MDT
The downtown branch of the Boise Public Library system
On Wednesday, the Boise Public Library’s Board of Trustees rejected a request to designate a version of the Bible as adults-only material.

Trustees considered the request under Idaho House Bill 710 that took effect on July 1. The bill requires libraries to relocate any book deemed “harmful for minors” upon Board review to a restricted section only accessible by adults.

Library Trustee President Nicole Trammel Pantera said the removal request was for a Bible version – the New Living Translation – that the library doesn’t own. It was filed under an apparently fake name that crudely referenced Idaho Gov. Brad Little.

“This is not in our collection. We do not own a copy of this title. This requester is not a library card holder to the extent we could identify,” Pantera said, adding: “just given the name, it just doesn't make sense to me.”

This was the first removal request officially considered under the House Bill by the Boise Public Library, Idaho’s largest library system, and now the first to be rejected. Pantera said the board will respond to new removal requests as they come in each month.

“This won't necessarily be the process in the future, if something warrants like a letter or a fuller consideration,” Pantera said, referring to the board’s brief consideration and quick rejection of the request. “It's just with this particular one.”
Politics & Government Boise Public LibraryLibrariesBible2024 Legislative Session
Jaime Geary
I’m a Boise-born writer who loves composing anything from horror screenplays to investigative news pieces. I’ve been writing movies and news stories ever since I made my first short films and news packages in 6th grade. I’m now in my junior year at Boise State University, pursuing a double major in Humanities & Cultural Studies and Film & Television Arts.
See stories by Jaime Geary

