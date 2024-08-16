© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Boise State Public Radio continues operating under reduced power. Here's what you need to know (and when we'll be back at full power)

Juliaetta and Kendrick will be without total local EMS coverage until 2025

Boise State Public Radio News | By James Dawson
Published August 16, 2024 at 5:11 AM MDT
The rear door of an ambulance
BC
/
Flickr Creative Commons
Staffing shortages have prompted state officials to waive the requirement an ambulance company staff their 911 responses 24/7 in Juliaetta and Kendrick over the next seven months.

For the next seven months, Juliaetta and Kendrick in north central Idaho will not have local emergency medical coverage 24 hours a day.

JK Ambulance, which operates out of the Kendrick Fire Hall, covers both towns. It’s struggled with staffing shortages that have been exacerbated by the Gwen Fire that burned nearly 29,000 acres since late July.

The Idaho Health and Welfare Board approved a waiver allowing the lapse in coverage Thursday morning.

“The providers that they have on-staff can do a great job of responding in the evenings and the weekends,” said Wayne Denny, bureau chief for EMS and preparedness. “It’s really during the workday that they have a hard time getting the ambulance staffed.”

Denny said JK Ambulance gets between 125 to 150 calls each year, which he said will help lessen the effect the waiver has on the community.

“It makes sense that a 911 service respond 24/7, but the reality is that in some situations they simply can’t,” Denny said.

Agency officials have asked crews in neighboring towns like Moscow and Deary to help respond to calls, though response times will be longer.

Denny said they will also organize training and recruitment drives to rebuild their volunteer staff before the waiver expires next spring.

Copyright 2024 Boise State Public Radio
Tags
Politics & Government Emergency Medical Services
James Dawson
I cover politics and a bit of everything else for Boise State Public Radio. Outside of public meetings, you can find me fly fishing, making cool things out of leather or watching the Seattle Mariners' latest rebuilding season.
See stories by James Dawson

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate