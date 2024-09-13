Idaho water regulators divert $10 million toward Eastern Snake Plain Aquifer recharge

Idaho’s water regulators have redirected $10 million toward Eastern Snake Plain Aquifer recharge projects after Gov. Brad Little promised the money to farmers and ranchers last month.

The Idaho Water Resource Board moved $10 million in its existing budget from a project near Orofino still in the planning stages toward the aquifer recharge efforts.

Board members say negotiations are still ongoing with the federal government over a new pipeline to funnel water from Dworshak Dam to a small power generator at the nearby fish hatchery.

It’s unclear what kinds of aquifer recharge projects the $10 million would fund.

Water users drawing from the ESPA negotiated a new management plan over the summer and sent a draft to IDWR last month. The agency has not responded to a request to release that plan to the public.

Regulators must approve a new plan by the end of this month.

Copyright 2024 Boise State Public Radio