ITD says it needs $2 million to repair fire damage to Highway 21

Boise State Public Radio News | By James Dawson
Published September 17, 2024 at 2:47 PM MDT
A group of firefighters hiking with tools as fire burns in the background.
Kyle Miller
/
USDA Forest Service
A group of firefighters work to contain the Wapiti Fire Sept. 10, 2024. The fire has severely damaged Highway 21, with Idaho Transportation Department officials requesting $2 million in emergency repair funds.

Idaho Transportation Department crews are rushing to make emergency repairs along Highway 21 after the Wapiti Fire burned guardrails, compromised nearby slopes and damaged pavement.

The destruction stretches 24 miles along the highway, which connects Lowman to Stanley, including several miles of guardrails.

Crews are already removing hundreds of hazardous trees burned in the blaze.

“The intense and prolonged fire has led to the total failure of the guardrails, which pose severe safety hazards for motorists,” according to an ITD staff report.

The report also outlined “extensive” pavement damage from the fire.

ITD employees working and living at a Stanley outpost had to be evacuated due to smoke damage.

“Mitigation efforts are required to ensure the safe return of employees,” the report said.

The agency is requesting $2 million in emergency funding for repairs, which will be considered by the Idaho Transportation Board on Thursday.

The Wapiti Fire has burned more than 125,000 acres since lightning sparked the blaze on July 24 and is 55% contained as of Tuesday.

State Highway 21 has been closed to the public since Aug. 22.

ITD said repairs to the highway must be completed by Oct. 30 “to meet safety standards and maintain road usability” before winter weather sets in for the high country.

Politics & Government Wildfires 2024Highway 21Idaho Transportation Department
James Dawson
