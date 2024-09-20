© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
Idaho Secretary of State speaks on state election security

Boise State Public Radio News | By Jaime Geary
Published September 20, 2024 at 1:06 PM MDT
The Idaho State Capitol in Boise, Idaho.
Boise State Public Radio

As election season approaches, Secretary of State Phil McGrane was at the Capitol Wednesday talking about secure elections, saying officials are keeping an eye out for threats of violence at polling places.

“As the political tensions rise, both nationally and locally, I think one of the things we all need to be mindful of is, this is an important part of our democratic process, having a voice at the ballot box,” McGrane said.

McGrane said voting machines are safe from cyberattacks.

“We haven't been connected to the internet in terms of our voting equipment that counts the ballots.”

He also said most jurisdictions keep a paper record of votes for potential recounts.

Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Agency director Jen Easterly was also there to say claims of election interference are misleading.

“I do not think that that is a real threat at all," said Easterly. "But I think we have to recognize that our foreign adversaries may attempt to make Americans believe that.”

Easterly went on to say she’s more concerned about potential physical violence at polling places, and her agency is carrying out active shooter and de-escalation training for poll workers as a result.

“There have been threats of harassment. There have been threats of violence to election officials and their families, unfortunately, across the nation.”
Tags
Politics & Government ElectionsPhil McGrane2024 Elections
