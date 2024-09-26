Idaho lawmakers weigh new vape restrictions

State lawmakers are considering more regulations for e-cigarette and vaping products when they return to Boise next year to curb underage use.

A legislative committee Wednesday took proposals from the tobacco industry, retailers and health officials as they consider an official draft bill to introduce next session.

“If we increase the costs and the regulation of vaping products, it will make it harder for our children to access them,” said Twin Falls County Commissioner Don Hall.

A lobbyist for tobacco giant Altria pushed for a new registry in Idaho that would only allow products approved by the Food and Drug Administration to be sold. The FDA has approved 34 vaping products for sale – all owned by three companies, including a subsidiary of Altria.

The agency banned flavored vaping cartridges under then President Donald Trump in 2020, but it didn't include disposable e-cigarettes. Use of disposable vapes since then has skyrocketed, along with the importation of the unauthorized devices from China.

Retailers and Erin Bennett from the American Heart Association said the state should enforce its current regulations instead of adding a new registry.

“I don’t believe we need a new regulatory list, agency or what have you. We need enforcement and that is where we need to start,” Bennett said.

Since 2020, shops in Idaho selling any nicotine products must have a permit from the state. But Bennett believes many stores don’t have these permits and aren’t being inspected by law enforcement.

The committee took no action and will continue to meet later this year.

