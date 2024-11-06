© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click here for information on transmitter status in the Treasure and Magic Valleys

After state and national losses, election night a 'wake up call' for Idaho Democrats

Boise State Public Radio News
Published November 6, 2024 at 9:55 AM MST

Reporter Murphy Woodhouse spent Election Night at the Idaho Democratic Party headquarters in downtown Boise. He checked in with George Prentice on Morning Edition.
Tags
Politics & Government 2024 Elections

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate