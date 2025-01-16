© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Happiness and Resilience: A panel discussion with Boise State Public Radio Jan. 21

Idaho lawmakers unveil their own 'DOGE' effort to cut state code books

Boise State Public Radio News | By James Dawson
Published January 16, 2025 at 5:05 AM MST
James Dawson
/
Boise State Public Radio
House Speaker Mike Moyle (R-Star), right, said one of his top priorities this legislative session is cleaning up Idaho code books. His latest bill directs state agencies to flag laws to erase next year.

Top Idaho Republicans want government agencies to trim as many pages as they can from state code books.

In physical form, Idaho’s statutes fill out 27 volumes – enough to fill out a couple of dedicated bookshelves.

House Speaker Mike Moyle (R-Star) said there are plenty of laws pertaining to each state agency that are “obsolete,” “outdated” or “unnecessary.”

Under Moyle’s bill introduced Wednesday morning, state agencies would have until Sept. 1 to identify these statues they no longer view as necessary.

Moyle compared it to incoming President Donald Trump's promise to create the new Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE, saying Idaho has been at it for years. Gov. Brad Little and state lawmakers have significantly cut or rewritten Idaho’s administrative rules since 2019.

“This bill takes the next step,” Moyle said. “It gives [agencies] the ability to help us to find out what we don’t need so we can clean up those statutes.”

The nonpartisan Legislative Services Office would then compile those reports and prepare them for lawmakers to consider during the 2026 legislative session.

Moyle pushed back during Wednesday’s introductory hearing that the September deadline is too aggressive.

“If you give [agencies] too much time, like we all do, we procrastinate. I want to get this done soon and I think this will help push them to get this done sooner.”

Hiring new employees to complete these reports, he said, is also unnecessary.

“It won’t take extra help and I guarantee that you can go in some of these agencies right now and talk to them and they can tell you where the bodies are buried.”

Over the last several years, state lawmakers have been significantly cutting and rewriting Idaho’s administrative rules and regulations.

A House committee unanimously introduced Moyle’s bill Wednesday.

Copyright 2025 Boise State Public Radio
Tags
Politics & Government 2025 Legislative SessionMike Moyle
James Dawson
I cover politics and a bit of everything else for Boise State Public Radio. Outside of public meetings, you can find me fly fishing, making cool things out of leather or watching the Seattle Mariners' latest rebuilding season.
See stories by James Dawson

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate