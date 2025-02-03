Idaho senator pushes to end voting affidavits

Registered voters in Idaho would have one fewer option to cast a ballot under a new bill introduced Monday morning.

“Right now, in Idaho, you can show up to the polls and vote with no photo ID,” said Sen. Brian Lenney (R-Nampa). “I know because I did it last year to test out the system.”

What he’s referring to is an option available to Idahoans who forget to bring their ID to the polls, but who’ve already proven their identity when they initially registered to vote.

Those already in their county’s database can sign a sworn affidavit attesting to their identity. If found to be lying, they could face a felony charge.

Lenney said the affidavit opens up an unnecessary lane someone could use to commit voter fraud.

“You cannot purchase alcohol without a photo ID. You can’t go to a bar and sign an affidavit saying you’re 21. You can’t buy cigars or cigarettes without an ID,” he said.

Idaho Secretary of State Phil McGrane’s office didn’t immediately return requests for comment about its position on the bill or statistics on how many people use the affidavit option.

BABE VOTE, a youth voter registration organization, issued a statement opposing the bill’s introduction, calling it a “blatant attempt to suppress voters.”

“This right is even more important now that Idaho’s legislature has narrowed the list of acceptable IDs to register and vote,” said Sam Sandmire, a Boise-based supporter of the group.

Sandmire is referring to legislation passed last year that eliminated the use of student identification cards as an acceptable form of ID at the polls. BABE VOTE sued to block the law, but the Idaho Supreme Court rejected its case.

Lenney’s bill needs a public hearing before it could reach the Senate floor.

